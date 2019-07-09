

Sampson Henry Lee



Affectionately known as "Fat Man," made his Transition on July 4, 2019 after a brave fight against Alzheimer's Dementia. He was 81. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Pauline E. Lee (neé Thompson), a son Kenneth A. Lee (Dawn) of Brentwood CA, a daughter, Debra Lee James (Howard) of Hagerstown MD, a grandson Justin O'Brien of Brentwood CA, a sister, Barbara Lee of Fairmount Heights MD, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sampson and Arvalean Elizabeth-Marya Lee (neé Thompson), two sisters, Phyllis Clark and Catherine Brown, and a brother, Alison Lee, Sr.

Sam was born and raised in Washington, DC and graduated from Armstrong High School in Washington, DC. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and retired in 1976 at the rank of E-6, after serving 20 years as a dental technician. During the Vietnam War , he served in Danang Vietnam 1965-1966. He worked for the U.S. Department of the Army at Fort Myer, Virginia as a dental technician until his civil service retirement in 1995.

Sam was a life-long Washington Redskins fan, and a season ticket holder until before his move to California 11 years ago. He was a music lover who, for a time, performed with the Washington, DC - based group, The Rainbows. He enjoyed performing at Oldies and Doo Wop shows in DC, Maryland, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

A small memorial service will be held at Alta Vista Funeral Home Chapel on July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to in Sam's name. Help bring an end to Alzheimer's Dementia.