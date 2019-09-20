

Samuel Bergman



On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Professor Samuel Bergman of Silver Spring, MD, Beloved husband of Ruth Bergman; devoted father of Shuka (Irit Rot) Bergman, Oren (Jyoto Rout) Bergman, Noam Bergman and Alon (Wendy Douglas) Orstein; dear brother of Yossi Bergman; cherished grandfather of Itamar Bergman, Lotan Bergman, Max Orstein and Maya Orstein. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. The family will be receiving friends at his late residence on Sunday following the interment and on Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to Act Blue or any other Democratic Organization. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.