SAMUEL BRACLEY
On Monday, February 3, 2020; Devoted husband of Graciela Bracley; Loving father of Donnie Bracley, Valerie Bracley, and Shaun Bracely. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother James (Marie) Bracely, one sister Ruby Pierce, his mother-in-law, Dorotea White, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 215 Rhode Island Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. and Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.