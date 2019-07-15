The Washington Post

SAMUEL CARTER Sr. (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, MD
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, MD
Notice
Samuel Leon Carter, Sr.  

Samuel Leon Carter, Sr was called home to be with the Lord at his home, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1956 to Samuel O. Carter and Willie Ruth Carter. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Dawn Carter, three children, Reverend Samuel L. Carter, Jr. (Adrienne), Sonja Carter (Mike), and Alex Doyle, two grandchildren, Messiah Carter Harrison and Raigan Dalton.
His home going will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD. 20785 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
