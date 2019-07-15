

Samuel Leon Carter, Sr.



Samuel Leon Carter, Sr was called home to be with the Lord at his home, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1956 to Samuel O. Carter and Willie Ruth Carter. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Dawn Carter, three children, Reverend Samuel L. Carter, Jr. (Adrienne), Sonja Carter (Mike), and Alex Doyle, two grandchildren, Messiah Carter Harrison and Raigan Dalton.

His home going will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD. 20785 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.