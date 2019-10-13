

Samuel Filson CARTER III

(Age 66)



Of St. Petersburg, FL and Gaithersburg, MD passed away unexpectedly October 7, 2019.

Survived by his loving wife, Debbie, daughters, Molly and Amanda, sisters, Carol and Ann, nieces, Rosanne and Jennifer, nephews, Evan, Tim, Luke, Jacob, and Chris, great-niece, Sophie, great-nephews, Jesse, John, Jacob and Matthew and many other family members and friends.

Sam was the heart of his family and community and a technology entrepreneur. Sam proudly received his Bachelor's degree from Florida State University and his Master's in engineering from the University of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Petersburg Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) or the .

A private memorial will be held for family. A celebration of Sam's life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.