SAMUEL LEE COLEMAN, SR. (Age 64)
Of Sterling, VA, departed this life on December 7, 2019 at Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, VA. He is survived by his parents, John Henry Coleman and Jettie Coleman Wisemon and stepfather, Clewester Wisemon, Pine Bluff, AR; loving wife of 29 years, Cassandra Briggs-Coleman; sons, Scottie Alexander Coleman, Pine Bluff, AR, Samuel Lee Coleman, Jr., Sterling, VA, Joshua Roberson, Long Beach, CA, Malachi Roberson, Leesburg, VA and Dedetron Parks, Houston, TX; daughters, Toya Coleman, Camden, AR, Karissa Coleman, Arlington, TX, Kim Coleman-Williams, McKinney, TX and Mariah Coleman (Meme), Sterling, VA; brothers, Monte Coleman (Yvette), Wayne Coleman (Janice), Pine Bluff, AR, Bernard Coleman (Sheila), Cedric Coleman (Michelle), Norne Coleman, Houston, TX and Arick Coleman of Texas; sisters, Paulette Coleman-Washington and Ashley Coleman, Pine Bluff, AR; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sterling, 21449 Potomac View Rd., Sterling, VA 20164. Interment Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.