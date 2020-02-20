Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COLEMAN SAMUEL H. COLEMAN "Sam" (95) After living with cancer and dementia for a while, Sam Coleman of Falls Church, VA died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife on February 9, 2020. His beloved wife of 44 years, Hazel Liddell McLeod, most often known as "Liddell" or "Dell" or "Rebel," survives him. He is also survived by two daughters, Deborah Allen (Charles) and Hillary Henderson, known as "Eggie." Other survivors include four grandsons, Chris and Dennis Allen (Pat), Jemar Coleman, Sr. (Jenelle) and Michael Bell, five great-grandchildren, and a host of "adopted" children and special friends. Born in Philadelphia, Sam grew up in Fredericksburg, VA, served in the Navy during WWII , and thanks to the G.I. Bill, graduated from Howard University. After working for several government agencies, he returned to work as a civilian for the Navy Department in the computer field. During his retirement Sam worked five years part-time for Piedmont Airlines. Energetic, intelligent and fun-loving, Sam was active all of his life. He played golf and basketball and loved to dance. He played duplicate bridge as a Life Master. As a sports fan he rooted for the Nationals, the Capitals, the Wizards, and the Redskins. He loved classical music and opera, especially live performances. As an avid photographer before the era of digital cameras, Sam took thousands of pictures of family, friends, strangers and the beautiful places he visited. Sam's wit and charm and open heart drew people to him and allowed him to make special connections with everyone he encountered. Sam enjoyed a long and mostly healthy life. In his senior years, he was grateful for the aid of hip replacements, hearing aids, glasses, walkers and cancer treatments as well as the good doctors who provided them. His last act of gratitude was to donate his body to the Georgetown University Medical School Donor Program in the hope of providing education that will lead to better health for the next generations. A Memory Party is planned for early spring where family and friends can hear and share stories of life with Sam. Please visit his memorial web site at www.forevermissed.com to offer condolences, photos and stories. Please also consider a donation in his memory to Capital Caring Hospice, the , the Union of Concerned Scientists or a charity of your own choosing. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.