

SAMUEL LEROY CURTIS, SR. (Age 96)



Born October 7, 1922, who lived a prosperous life for 96 years here on this earth, on Monday, May 20, 2019, closed his eyes and started his journey on with the Lord. He was surrounded by a few of his children, a granddaughter, and a friend. He was a happy resident of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for the past four years. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pk., Forestville, MD 20747. Funeral to be held on Saturday, June 1 in Gretna, VA, where he will be funeralized at Cluster Pines Holiness Church, 15420 E. Gretna Rd., Gretna, VA 24557. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral services 11 a.m. Interment Barbour Family Cemetery.