SAMUEL LEROY CURTIS, SR. (Age 96)  

Born October 7, 1922, who lived a prosperous life for 96 years here on this earth, on Monday, May 20, 2019, closed his eyes and started his journey on with the Lord. He was surrounded by a few of his children, a granddaughter, and a friend. He was a happy resident of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for the past four years. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pk., Forestville, MD 20747. Funeral to be held on Saturday, June 1 in Gretna, VA, where he will be funeralized at Cluster Pines Holiness Church, 15420 E. Gretna Rd., Gretna, VA 24557. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral services 11 a.m. Interment Barbour Family Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2019
