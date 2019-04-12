SAMUEL FOSTER Jr.

SAMUEL A. FOSTER, JR.  

Samuel A. Foster Jr. of Silver Spring Maryland passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019. He was a retired administrator of the DC public Schools. He is survived by his devoted wife, Erslyn Foster; daughter Kimberly; and twin granddaughters Holland and Lenora Ealy. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews, church family of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, fraternity brothers and many other friends. Services are to be held on April 15, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with service following at 1:30 p.m. In leu of flowers please consider making a donation to the .

