1st Sargent Samuel Edward  
Graham, Sr.  

Transitioned on Monday, March 11, 2019 to be with the Lord and his wife of 62 years. He is survived by seven of eight devoted children, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will have visitation and viewing on March 25 at 10 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. funeral service at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20020. Interment 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Quantico National Cemetery.
 

Religious Service Information
Allen Chapel Ame Church
2498 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 889-3296
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
