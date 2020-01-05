The Washington Post

SAMUEL GRAVES

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Bethel Baptist Church
1739 9th St., NW
Washington, DC
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New Bethel Baptist Church
1739 9th St., NW
Washington, DC
SAMUEL LEE GRAVES  

Affectionately known as "Sam", transitioned from this earthly life on December 25, 2019. Sam was a retired Horse Mounted US Park Police Officer, a Master Mason and was affiliated with Prince Hall #14 and Chapter #5 OES in Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Delores; daughter, Monique; son-in-law, Jamie Johnson (Kimberly); sister, Sarah; nieces, Denise Lyons (Kenneth) and Stephanie; nephew, Sam; Rev. Patricia Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. On January 10, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20001, viewing 9:30 a.m.; service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
