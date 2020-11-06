1/
SAMUEL GREENE III
Samuel Thomas Greene, III  
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Minister Samuel Thomas Greene III through much long suffering yet steadfast with continued praise was awarded his just reward from his Heavenly Father through his Son Jesus Christ. Samuel is survived by his beloved mother Grace Randolph Greene, devoted former wife, two sons, one brother, five sisters, a host of nieces, nephews and friends. On Monday, November 9 visitation will be from 10 a.m. until hour of service at 11 a.m. at the Heaven's Best Church, 8311 Old Branch Ave., Clinton Maryland, 20735 Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Condolences to www.pridgenfuneralservice.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heaven's Best Church
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Heaven's Best Church
Funeral services provided by
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
