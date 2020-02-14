The Washington Post

SAMUEL HARRIS

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
SAMUEL JACKSON HARRIS (Age 99)  

Transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, February, 11, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in West Blocton, Alabama to the late John and Annabelle (Osley) Harris. He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the all black 320th Anti-Aircraft Barrage Balloon Battalion in 1942 and later became the first black attorney hired by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1963. He was predeceased by his eight siblings. He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Harris, Patrice Harris (Neil) Harps, JD, and Dr. Jacqueline (Darryl) Martin; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2020
