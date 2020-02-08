The Washington Post

SAMUEL "SAM" HAUSER

Notice
Samuel Wood Hauser "Sam"  

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Samuel (Sam) Wood Hauser of Arlington, VA. passed away. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, devoted father of Michael C. L. Hauser (Sharon), Sharon Dant (Robert), and Julia Hauser, and cherished grandfather of Jacquelyn, Samantha, Harrison, Spencer, Christopher, Nicholas, and Jordan. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph Street, Arlington, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blueridge Greyhound Adoption (BRGA.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
