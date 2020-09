Or Copy this URL to Share



SAMUEL C. HODGES

Our beloved brother, longtime resident of Quincy PL. NE, Washington, DC, passed away on August 22, 2020. Survived by two brothers, Bruce and Jerone Hodges; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services Thursday, September 10, 2020 with 10 a.m. family visitation and services at 11 a.m. at Kendall Baptist Church, 3000 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights, MD.



