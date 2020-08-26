1/1
SAMUEL JOHN FLICKINGER JR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel John Flickinger Jr.  
on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Elizabeth Flickinger; father of Mark (Susan) Flickinger, Nancy Flickinger, Paul (Jannie) Flickinger, Linda (Dan) Hoilman, Ellen (Rob) Payne and the late Karen (Marty) Simmons; grandfather of Krista (Nick) DiBartolomeo, John Flickinger, Michael Flickinger, Kelsey Flickinger, Danny Hoilman, Ryan Hoilman, Samantha Payne, Kaylee Payne, Dillyn Payne, Bobby Payne, Kaitlin Simmons, Keegan Simmons and Molly Simmons; great grandfather of Peter Flynn DiBartolomeo.Visitation will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Samuel's name to The National Kidney Foundation, 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW #300, (202) 244-7900 https://www.kidney.org/donation. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.www.colefuneral.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved