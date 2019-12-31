The Washington Post

SAMUEL JOHNSTON WATSON III

SAMUEL JOHNSTON WATSON, III  
(Age 80)  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on December 23, 2019. US Army, 1962-1992, retired as Colonel, White House Deputy National Security Adviser (1985-1989), 101st Airborne in Vietnam, worked on Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT II) in Office of Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reagan-Bush Transition Team Chief of Staff at CIA, three tours of duty in Vietnam. Kapos Associates, 1994-1999, Senior Analyst and Program Manager. University of Pittsburgh, 1999-2005, Associate Professor of Public Health Practice. Serco, 2005-2009, Senior Consultant. US Department of State, 2009-2011, Governance Adviser, Public Diplomacy Officer, and Public Health Adviser. US Department of Health and Human Services, 2012-2013, Director, Office of Europe and Eurasia, Global Affairs.
Survived by wife, Wendy Janine Fibison; sons, Peter Thomas Watson (Yuriko), Samuel Johnston Watson, IV, and Edward Watson (Sharon); daughter, Jennifer A. Watson-Munoz (Ricky); grandchildren, James E. Watson, Allie Watson and Mary E. Young; step-grandchildren, Leana M. Wilcox and, RaShawn Wilcox.
Funeral service will be held January 3, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. John's Church, Lafayette Square, Washington, DC. All are welcome.

