Samuel Chandler Jones
(Age 80)
Samuel Chandler Jones passed away on April 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sheila Regina Jones for 49 years. He is survived by Sheila; his daughter Jennifer (Chris) Kolakowski and his son, Darryl (tetyana) Jones. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ellla, Ryder, and Jamison Kolakowski and Ryan and Liana Jones. Mr. Jones was born on December 24, 1938 and grew up in Columbia, South Carolina where he attended Dreher High School. He received degrees in electrical Engineering from the University of South Carolina and the University of Michigan
. In 1965, he moved to Maryland, where he joined the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He was a member of the Principal Professional Staff and a Group Supervisor in the APL Space Department until his retirement in 2000. His memberships included the Masons. He enjoyed taking his family to Rehoboth Beach every summer. Prior to and after his retirement, he and Sheila developed a love for dancing and bridge. A memorial service will be private and for immediate family only.