SAMUEL LEWIS JONES (Age 71)

Of Washington, DC passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. "Sammy" is survived by two brothers, Fred Jones (Patricia), James Jones (Phyllis), one sister, Shirley Wade, and several nieces and nephews. Service and interment (July 2, 11 a.m.) at gravesite at Washington National Cemetery - Section E, Suitland, MD.



