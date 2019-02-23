SAMUEL GEORGE KAHN
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Irma Kahn; devoted father of Kenneth (Mary) Kahn, and Edith (Richard Goldberg) Kahn; loving grandfather of Alexander and Michael Kahn, and Benjamin and Helene Goldberg. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Irma Kahn on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with Minyan at 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. with minyan at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation (pkdcure.org
) or Seeds of Peace-Maine (seedsofpeace.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.