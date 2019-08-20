The Washington Post

SAMUEL E LADDON  

On Thursday, August 19, 2019, Samuel Eugene Laddon of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Joyce S. Ettingoff, loving father of Samantha (Leon Hodges-Austin) Laddon, Bradley (Amanda) King and Rachel O'Reilly, dear brother of Warren (Paula) Laddon, cherished grandfather of Ethan Mishe Austin, Edward, Hazel Louise and Ophelia King. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment following at Adas Israel Cemetery, Alabama Ave., SE. Memorial contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
