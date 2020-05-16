The Washington Post

Samuel George Milwit  

Samuel George Milwit, 80, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56-years Carol (Brenner) Milwit and was the devoted father of Gary (son) and Nicola Milwit and Jerry (son) and Susan Milwit; the beloved twin brother of Sanford and Josie (Gritz) Milwit and Myra (sister) Schwab and the late Joseph Schwab; and cherished grandfather of Lily, Tyler, Molly, and Andrew. He was the son of the late Colonel Herbert and Ida Milwit. Graveside services are private. Contributions can be made to the , The , or your choice of charity. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020
