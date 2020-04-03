SAMUEL H. MOERMAN
Of Potomac, MD passed peacefully at his home on April 1, 2020, born September 30, 1913. Beloved husband of Donna Moerman; father of Gail Katz-Becker, Lisa Conners and Rebecca Nordstrom; loving brother of Betty Ferguson, Irving Moerman (deceased), Nathan Moerman (deceased) and Mary Kurtz (deceased). Also survived by grandchildren, Debbie Connors, Lori Connors and Abram Katz and four great-grandchildren. Sam was a Navy Lt. and served in WWII
from 1943-1946. Law partner with Laroe, Winn, Moerman and Donovan. He also served as President of American-Hawaiian Shipping Co, argued cases at the Supreme Court, lead attorney on the development of the World Trade Center and other notable projects and associations. Due to the current Health Emergency, public services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GW Law Alumni Fund - www.law.gwu
.edu/giving. Condolences may be made on the Sagel Bloomfield website.