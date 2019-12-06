

SAMUEL NORWOOD MOORE

(Age 91)



Of Annandale, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna S. Moore and is survived by his children, Brian and Terry Moore; his brother, Jack Z. Moore and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and successful and well-respected attorney in Northern Virginia for over six decades.

His greatest joy was baseball, as witnessed by his tireless efforts for the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and unwavering support of the Washington Nationals. He was described as "a true icon of the MLBPAA and without his input and guidance the MLBPAA would not be what it is today."