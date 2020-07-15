1/1
SAMUEL PANNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SAMUEL E. PANNELL (Age 88)  
After a prolonged illness entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr. Pannell was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 23 years, Beatrice Taylor-Pannell, and sister, Grayce General. Mr. Pannell is survived by two loving sisters, Corrine P. Sampson and Ella R. Morland; along with devoted and caring step children, Johanna Taylor-Tuckson, Eric, Robert, and Larry Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. Interment is private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved