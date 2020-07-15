SAMUEL PANNELL



SAMUEL E. PANNELL (Age 88)

After a prolonged illness entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr. Pannell was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 23 years, Beatrice Taylor-Pannell, and sister, Grayce General. Mr. Pannell is survived by two loving sisters, Corrine P. Sampson and Ella R. Morland; along with devoted and caring step children, Johanna Taylor-Tuckson, Eric, Robert, and Larry Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. Interment is private.



