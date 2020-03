Samuel W. Randell, Jr.



Sam passed away suddenly at the age of 77 on February 18, 2020 in Upper Marlboro, MD. He is survived by his wife Irene Randell, five children, six siblings and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 2 at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd. Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on March 4 at 10:15 a.m.