

Samuel Murray Rankin III (Age 74)

Of Reston, Virginia died on June 8, 2020 due to complications from a stroke that followed an extended illness.Sam was born on August 30, 1945 in Charlotte, NC, the oldest child of Samuel Murray Rankin, Jr. and Helen Clodfelter Rankin. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1963 and from Elon College in 1967. He received a fellowship to Vanderbilt University and earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics in 1974.Sam's career as a professor of Mathematics included Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL), Murray State University (Murray, KY), West Virginia University (Morgantown,WV) 1976-1987. Also during his tenure at West Virginia University, he spent two years working for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research at Bolling AFB in Washington, DC. From 1987-1995 Sam was Head of the Mathematical Sciences Department at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, MA). During his academic career he published many research papers, mostly in the field of partial differential equations.In 1995 Sam moved to the Washington, DC area to become Associate Executive Director of the American Mathematical Society and Director of the new AMS Washington Office of Government Relations, which he shaped and headed with distinction over the next 20 years until 2016. In this position Sam helped advocate for congressional support of funding research in mathematics, the sciences and education. He also provided support to Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).Sam is survived by his wife of 52 years, Candace Crumly Rankin; daughter, Sidney Rankin Medford (Michael) of Sterling, VA; son, James Murray Rankin (Hannah) of Fort Mill, SC; five grandchildren; and sister, Judith Rankin King (Carl) of Charlotte, NC.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Mathematical Society or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.



