

SAMUEL PHILLIPS ROBINSON (Age 18)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away April 18, 2019, in Apalachicola, FL. To know Sammy Robinson was to love Sammy. He was a charismatic, charming young man. From the day he was born, he had a sparkle in his eye and a playful mischievousness. He was kind, funny, passionate, and fearlessly independent. These traits made Sammy a natural leader amongst his school and neighborhood friends.

Sammy was happiest on the water. He enjoyed fishing in the Apalachicola River and Bay, and the nearby Gulf of Mexico. He also enjoyed fishing on the Potomac River, chasing fish from Georgetown to Mt. Vernon. He made friends with other fisherman and local characters quickly and easily, whether it was at Belle Haven Marina or Bay City Lodge.

Sammy was born May 31, 2000, in Alexandria, VA, the son of Clint and Rachel (Phillips) Robinson. He attended the The Lab School of Washington, DC, and was presently enrolled at West Potomac High School where he wrestled and was a two-year team captain. Sammy was a gifted athlete when it came to football, lacrosse, and especially wrestling. Sammy was a three-time district placer, three-time region qualifier, and region placer.

Sammy is survived by his parents, Clint and Rachel of Alexandria, VA; and his brother, William. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Patty and Ned Harman, and Paul and Linda Phillips of Carrollton, GA; and his paternal grandparents, Lacey and Fran Robinson of Carrollton, GA. In addition to his immediate family and grandparents, Sammy also enjoyed the love and support of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. Viewing hours will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Lab School of Washington, 4759 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, DC, 20007.