On August 15, 2020, of Washington, DC. Husband of the late Glyndola C. Ross and father of Michelle Rene' (Paul) Humphries; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. The Omega Memorial Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 N. Capitol St. NE. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.