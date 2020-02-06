Samuel Robert Rothblum
Of Baltimore County, Maryland passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, February 23, 1941. He attended Eastern High School in the District, and graduated from Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD in 1958. In 1963, he graduated from University of Maryland with a degree in mathematics. At UMD, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps
ROTC program, and served briefly in Viet Nam aboard a troop ship off Danang. After leaving the Marine Corps with a rank of Captain, he had a successful career at IBM. He left IBM to renovate and build houses, culminating in the construction of the Seneca Harbor development on the Chesapeake Bay. His wife, the former Charlene Ellis, to whom he donated a kidney, passed away in 2014. His son, Samuel Jr, passed away in 1991. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Schnitzker; his son, Gregory Rothblum; brother, Richard Rothblum; and five grandchildren. An informal reception for family and friends will be held at the residence, 100 Stonehurst Road, Phoenix, Maryland 21131, Saturday, February 8, 12 noon until 4 p.m.