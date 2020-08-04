1/
Samuel Sandler
1926 - 2020
Samuel Sandler  
Samuel Sandler was a distinguished scholar of Polish literature and Professor Emeritus of the University of Chicago. He authored more than 30 books and numerous scholarly articles. Besides editing more than a dozen books, he was co-editor of the official National Library of Poland (Biblioteka Narodowa) between 1953 and 1969. Dr. Sandler was born on January 25, 1926, in Lodz, Poland. He and his late wife Bella Blaucwirn Sandler were Holocaust survivors, and their Holocaust remembrances are documented in detailed videos in the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive. The Sandler's had one child, Hanna Miriam Sandler, who was a mathematics professor at American University before her death in 1999. Dr. Sandler died in Potomac, MD, on August 2, 2020. His extensive personal library of more than 6000 volumes, which constitutes one of the largest libraries of Polish literature in the United States, has been donated to the University of Chicago. Dr. Sandler will be buried beside his wife and daughter at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his name to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Words of Remembrance can be shared at www.josephgawlers.com     


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
