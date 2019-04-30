The Washington Post

SAMUEL SHACKELFORD

Notice
SAMUEL RUSSELL SHACKELFORD  
(Age 75)  

Of Clinton, MD, died April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Shackelford; father to Lora (John) Wakefield, Sam (Linda) Shackelford, and the late Dottie Welch; father-in-law to Jimmy Batch; grandfather to Jeff Tolson, Robert Shackelford, Victoria Shackelford, and Gracie Welch; brother of the late Carolyn Collins. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, LaPlata, MD where service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, with Revs. Greene and Burwell officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Road Baptist Church, 3880 Livingston Rd., Indian Head, MD 20640.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
