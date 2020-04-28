SAMUEL R. SHUMAKER, III (Age 90)
Colonel, U.S. Army
Of Washington, DC, passed away at the Knollwood Military Retirement Community, on April 24, 2020, of COVID-19. Col. Shumaker was born in Washington, DC, on March 23, 1930, as the only son of Captain (USN) and Mrs. Samuel R. Shumaker, Jr. (née Eleanor B. McKnight). He grew up in Washington and was the youngest Boy Scout in the District of Columbia to qualify as an Eagle Scout as of the time of his elevation. Col. Shumaker was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Duke University. He also earned degrees from Vanderbilt University and Columbia University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps
, completing basic training at Parris Island, SC, and later in the U.S. Army, where he remained in the Reserves for decades, ultimately retiring with the rank of Colonel. In his civilian life, Col. Shumaker taught English and creative writing in D.C. public high schools and at the University of the District of Columbia and Washington Adventist University. He was predeceased by his sisters, Eliza S. Soyster, formerly of McLean, VA, and Margaret S. Nalle, formerly of Washington, DC; and his niece, Elizabeth S. Herrick, formerly of Gibson Island, MD. He is survived by four nieces and a nephew, Blair S. Fiore, of Water Mill, NY, Martha S. Hynes, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Jane S. Gould, of Long Beach, CA, Susan T. Nalle, of Hoboken, NJ, and David F. Nalle, of Manor, TX. There will be a burial, with full military honors, at a later date, at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Col. Shumaker would have appreciated a donation in his memory to Duke University, 2080 Duke University Road, Durham, North Carolina 27708.