On Veteran's Day, (November 11, 2020), U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Samuel Dewitt Speed, Jr. (97) of Washington, D.C. passed away during the eleventh hour. His wife of 65 years peacefully passed exactly two weeks prior. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Speed-Shokes of California), Carol Ann Smith, Esq., and Teresa Ruffin; sons-in-law Leslie Shokes, M.D. of California and James Ruffin, Esq.; and grandchildren Alycia Smith, Loren Shokes, Esq. of New York, Bryan Smith, Yasmin Shokes of California, and Jayden Ruffin. Although born in Shreveport, LA, Samuel was raised and lived in Fort Worth, TX until he was called to duty. He served in World War II and the Korean War and was awarded the EAME Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Star. After completing his military service, Samuel moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked as a U.S. Customs Supervisor for the Postal Service for over 20 years. A lifelong lover of Big Band Jazz and history, Samuel also enjoyed playing games and connecting with friends and family on his computer. His vivacious spirit and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew him as we bid "farewell ole partna." He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.