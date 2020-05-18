The Washington Post

SAMUEL THOMPKINS

Service Information
Notice
SAMUEL S. THOMPKINS  

On May 12, 2020. The beloved husband of Anita Morton Thompkins. Sam was born in Augusta, Georgia. He was educated in North Augusta, South Carolina school system. He graduated from South Carolina State with a degree in mathematics and physics. In 1964, he joined the Army, where he specialized in mathematics and data processing. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Forestville Chapel of Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Private service for designated family members from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2020
