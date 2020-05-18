SAMUEL S. THOMPKINS
On May 12, 2020. The beloved husband of Anita Morton Thompkins. Sam was born in Augusta, Georgia. He was educated in North Augusta, South Carolina school system. He graduated from South Carolina State with a degree in mathematics and physics. In 1964, he joined the Army, where he specialized in mathematics and data processing. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Forestville Chapel of Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Private service for designated family members from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.