

SAMUEL TUCKER



Of Potomac, MD, passed away on December 14 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Debby (Cohen) Tucker, devoted father to Seth Tucker and Jennifer Shopsin (Matthew), and loving grandfather to Rachel Shopsin. Born in Baltimore on December 26, 1948, Sam graduated from the University of Maryland and had a long career in the DC area as an accountant and in real estate finance. He is also mourned by his mother, Geraldine (Bernstein) Tucker, and his brothers David Tucker (Joanne), Neil Tucker (Laura) and Steven Tucker (Diana). Brother-in-law to Mina Cohen (Jeff Berenson) and Michael Cohen (Soni). His father, Stanley Tucker predeceased him in 2000. He was a devoted uncle to Robert Tucker (Alicia), Matt Tucker (Abby), Michael, Molly, Will and Jonathan Tucker, Aaron Cohen (Katie), Ben Cohen, Yael White (Ben) and Elana Pesah (Yakov). Funeral services will be on Monday at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 South Glen Road, Potomac, MD (Please contact funeral home for time) with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, in Clarksburg, Maryland. The family will be observing shiva at the family residence on Monday 12/16, Tuesday 12/17, and Wednesday 12/18 beginning at 6:30pm and minyan at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JSSA or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.