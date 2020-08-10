1/
Samuella M. Hunt
Samuella M. Hunt  
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Annandale, VA. Mrs Hunt retired from the City of Alexandria Public Schools after teaching for 42 years. She will be remembered by her husband Homer Hunt, her son Darrell Hunt, three sisters, two brothers, and a host of other relatives, many friends, former co-workers and students. The Family will receive friends in the chapel of Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St, Alexandria VA 22314 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Capacity is limited. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
