TOULMAN SAMUIL ISAAKOVICH TOULMAN (Age 92) Samuil Isaakovich Toulman died on May 30, 2018, in Maryland, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nadezhda Konstantinova; sons, Oleg and Sasha; grandchildren, Ania, Fillip and Nadia; and great grandchildren, Max and Sofia Simone (his namesake). He was born on August 10, 1925, the only son of Mira Yakovlevna Reginbogina and Isaak Grigorievich Toulman, in Bobruisk, Belarus. The advancement of Nazi forces during World War II forced the family to evacuate to southern Ural`s city of Sverdlovsk, where he joined the army at the age of 17 and was placed in the artillery school. Before he completed the junior officer course, an emergency on the Second Ukrainian front prompted an entire class to be sent to the front lines. Within a year, he suffered two serious wounds, during a soviet version of reconnaissance under fire. Samuil was one among only a few of the entire company who survived the mission. He received the Order of the Red Star - which is awarded to soldiers for valor in combat, and he cherished this honor more than the many other military and civilian medals he received. Samuil spent the next several months in a military hospital where he learned to walk and talk again. He was discharged from the army as a result of his injuries in 1944. After the end of the war, his family moved back to Minsk, Belarus and in June 1946 Samuil went to work at the "Belarus'film" as a manager of the Planning Department. He was quickly promoted to a Movie Producer. In 1953 he was making his first movie in Leningrad when he met Nadezhda, his future wife. After a week of dating, he proposed to her. They married on June 6, 1954, in Leningrad, and moved back to Minsk in 1958. A few years later, they were given a two room flat on Naturalistov street, close to the movie studio. They both worked at the studio until retirement. Samuil loved the movie studio, making movies, and the expeditions that took him and his crews to various parts of the former Soviet Union. He was highly regarded at the studio and was its most accomplished producer. Movie crews, directors, set and costume designers, directors of photography and art, administrators, editors and sound engineers, drivers and actors were his extended family. Although he demanded perfection from his subordinates, many considered it to be a privilege to work with him. When a Polish movie company came to "Belarus'film" to work on "The deluge", which would later be nominated for an Oscar, they asked Samuil to produce the film in Minsk. In 1985, Samuil assumed the position of General Manager at a newly formed and struggling theatre company, "Film actor's theatre". By that time, he had made 25 full length, feature films, including landmarks of Belorussian cinema such as "Red leaves" - 1958, "Lull"- 1981, and "Cultural trip to the theatre" - 1982. He worked at the theatre until retiring in 1987. In 1993, Samuil and his family immigrated to the United States, joining his younger son Oleg and his family. He fully embraced new life, and spent time caring for his grandchildren, making friends, fishing, and traveling. He became a US citizen in 1999. He is remembered by his family, children and grand- and great-grandchildren, colleagues and friends, old and new, for his bravery in battle, his professional accomplishments, his deep sense of culture, unwavering decency and boundless commitment to his wife and family. He influenced all of us in more ways than we can recall, and we will always remember his example of perseverance through war, injuries, and societal antisemitism in Belarus, and immigration to a new land to make a better life for his family. Samuil was a soldier in the best sense of the word. Funeral service was held on June 1, 2018, at the Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Home, in Silver Spring, Maryland.Funeral service was held on June 1, 2018, at the Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Home, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

