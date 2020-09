Sanders Gerson  

Sanders Paul Gerson "Sandy" died on Friday, September 25, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 56 years to Lorraine Gerson; devoted father of Deborah Donnelly, Laurie Stempler (Jeff) and Jay Gerson. Loving brother of the late Lois Cohen. Also survived by eight grandchildren: Josh, Tyler, Madeline, Max, Sam, Skylar, Chloe and Charlie. He was a native Washingtonian from Greenbelt, MD. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1964. Worked for Federal Government SES 40 years. Thirty years dedicated volunteer at Shady Grove Hospital and fifteen years Strathmore Performing Arts. He loved music, reading all is dogs and family get togethers. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Cohen-Rosen Memory Home.