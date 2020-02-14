SANDI POOLE
1942 -2020
February 3, 2020 after a two year battle with metastatic breast cancer
. Sandi was born in Long Beach, CA, in 1942. Her military family was stationed in many locations throughout the US and included one posting in Newfoundland. As a teenager, while living in Kansas, she attended a boarding school founded by Ursuline sisters, and when she graduated she chose to join the order herself. She taught school, but after four years she decided to leave the convent and returned to her family. Soon after, she met an Air Force officer, James C. Poole, Jr., and they married in 1964. The marriage produced her three children, whom she thought of as the "jewels in her crown." While living in Iowa, Sandi completed her college education, graduating with honors from Iowa State in 1970. Her husband was stationed in the DC area in 1979, and they moved to Alexandria, VA, where she began her career as a realtor. Sandi built a sterling reputation as an agent for several real estate firms, consistently honored as among the top in her company and many times the number one agent. The marriage ended in 1984, and she later married her husband of 32 years, Blaise deFranceaux. Working together, they built upon her business, now known as the Poole/Braun Real Estate Team, until they retired in 2009. Sandi and Blaise traveled extensively, with trips to Turkey, Russia, India, Nepal, several countries in Africa and southeast Asia, and national parks in the US. In 2015, they began building a new home in Asheville, NC, and moved there in late 2016. They embraced their new home and city with great enthusiasm, enjoying the hikes, great food, and cultural activities the area provides. She is survived by her husband Blaise; her three children, James Poole of Clayton, NC, Jeffrey Poole (Betty) of Metairie, LA and Jennifer Sobocinski (Dave) of Johns Creek, GA; and five grandchildren, Carter and Mason Poole, Dylan, Dawson, and Declan Sobocinski. Sandi is remembered as someone who's vivacity brought joy and love to all who knew her. By any measure, it was a life well lived. Anyone wishing to do so may make a donation to JDRF (jdrf.org/donate
) or Pisgah Legal Services (pisgahlegal.org/#donate
).