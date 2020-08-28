Sandie M. Simpson, age 76 passed away August 4, 2020 due to complications from Corona Virus. Sandie was born August 30, 1943 in Augusta Maine to David and Jacqueline Simpson.Sandie had many friends who were drawn to her beautiful fun-loving nature and caring listening ear.She was passionate about jewelry, cats, dancing, family events and enjoyed trips to the Beach. She is Survived by three daughters, Denise Buck (Ed Johnson), Dawn Burroughs (Tony), Julie Buelk (Nick), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.For Memorial Service on Sunday, August 30, and livestream details, please view the family guestbook at