Beloved mother and grandmother. Sandra Anspach, 75, of Montgomery Village, MD passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Ms. Anspach worked for BAE Systems for 35 years as a Management Analyst. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Joan) Gibb of Baltimore, MD; sister, Ann Gibb of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter, Desiree Anspach of Rockville, MD; son, Bensonn (Anita) Anspach of McLean, VA; and grandson, Alexander Anspach. A visitation will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Note: Mourners will take turns entering the buidling due to social distancing.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Anspach's memory to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research. We love you and we will see you again.