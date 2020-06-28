SANDRA ANSPACH
Sandra Lee Anspach  
Beloved mother and grandmother. Sandra Anspach, 75, of Montgomery Village, MD passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Ms. Anspach worked for BAE Systems for 35 years as a Management Analyst. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Joan) Gibb of Baltimore, MD; sister, Ann Gibb of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter, Desiree Anspach of Rockville, MD; son, Bensonn (Anita) Anspach of McLean, VA; and grandson, Alexander Anspach. A visitation will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Note: Mourners will take turns entering the buidling due to social distancing.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Anspach's memory to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research. We love you and we will see you again.WWW.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.COM  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Shrine of St. Jude
June 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Sandra Anspach. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
