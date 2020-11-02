SANDRA BALSAM
SANDRA BALSAM of Rockville, MD. died Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Everett Balsam; loving mother of Jessica, Samuel and Seth (Kimberly Brooks) Balsam, dear grandmother to Vivienne Balsam. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 9343, Silver Spring, MD 20916 or to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001