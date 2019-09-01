Sandra L. Bourne (Age 75)
Sandra Lee Batch Bourne, a native of McKeesport, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was the first African-American teacher in the McKeesport, PA public school system. Sandy later taught at the Washington International School (WIS) and ultimately served as Middle School Head. She leaves cherished memories with her daughter, Lisa; brothers, Frederick Jr., Louis, Charles, and John; sisters, Gail, Erma, Frani and Stephanie; numerous nieces and nephews, her WIS family, and all whose lives she touched. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards WIS financial aid in the name of Sandy Bourne at www.wis.edu/giving
.