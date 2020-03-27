

Sandra Banjo Burns "Sandy"



Passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with metastatic cancer. She was a loving mother of Sandie Burns Diaz (David Diaz), Kathy Burns Hill (Dave Hill), Jackye Sue Toth (Bill Toth), Sherri Burns Brown (Marc Brown); and grandmother to Heather Ballard, Samantha Harvel, Zach Jeffers, Taylor Burns, Megan Toth, Billy Toth, Katie Brown, Kelly Brown and Jack Brown; great-grandmother to Brysen Lawshe, Braelyn Lawshe, Brody Ballard, and Hannah Ballard; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Banjo, and her brothers Otis Spaw and Edwin Banjo. She was retired from the healthcare industry, an active member of the Mary Mother of Peace Columbiettes Auxiliary, the Sodality of Our Lady, the American Legion, and a former member of the Red Hat Society. She was a consummate volunteer and was a constant presence at her daughters' school functions like the monthly hot dog lunches, various field trips and served as the school's volunteer librarian. She happily attended every youth sports event, drove the carpool, and valued the importance of family dinner together. Her family and friends will remember her for her strong faith and her love of God. She had an extensive prayer list and friends and family asked her to include their special intentions in her daily prays. She will also be remembered for her love of food (or as she called herself a "Foodie") and her love of time with family. The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial. A celebration of life will take place at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Sandy's favorite charities: Discalced Carmelites (Nuns) of Maryland