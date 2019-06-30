The Washington Post

SANDRA CHAPMAN

Service Information
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA
20132
(540)-338-3834
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Fellowship Church
2501 Fox Mill Rd
Reston, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Fellowship Church
2501 Fox Mill Rd.
Reston, VA
SANDRA HOLMES CHAPMAN  
(Age 68)  

Of Reston, VA on June 25, 2019 at Reston Hospital. Beloved mother of Melanie L. Holmes of Reston, VA, and Kevin M. Chapman of Herndon, VA; loving grandmother of Martino J. Montague Jr. and Trey M. Montague of Reston, VA, loving sister of Geraldine Smith of Purcellville, VA, Carolyn Holmes of Reston, VA, Loretta Bailey (Gerald) of South Riding, VA, Paulette Wright (Ernest), Michele Birgans of Reston, VA, Marsha Taylor of Herndon, VA and Lloyd L. Holmes, Jr. (Debra) of Leesburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Rd., Reston, VA 20191. Interment Grace Annex United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
