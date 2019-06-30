SANDRA HOLMES CHAPMAN
(Age 68)
Of Reston, VA on June 25, 2019 at Reston Hospital. Beloved mother of Melanie L. Holmes of Reston, VA, and Kevin M. Chapman of Herndon, VA; loving grandmother of Martino J. Montague Jr. and Trey M. Montague of Reston, VA, loving sister of Geraldine Smith
of Purcellville, VA, Carolyn Holmes of Reston, VA, Loretta Bailey (Gerald) of South Riding, VA, Paulette Wright (Ernest), Michele Birgans of Reston, VA, Marsha Taylor of Herndon, VA and Lloyd L. Holmes, Jr. (Debra) of Leesburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Rd., Reston, VA 20191. Interment Grace Annex United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.