SANDRA CHRISS
SANDRA MARIE WALKER CHRISS  
Sandra Marie Walker Chriss was called to her eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Sandra was affectionately remembered by her son, Bryant Mynio (Azalea); daughter, Kiana Myrique; granddaughters, Monet and Aidan; sisters, Hattie, Marian, and Sannatha; brothers, Ernest (Rosalind), Michael (Geraldine) and Thomas (Jessie); sisters-in-law, Alpha and Albertha. She was also loved by her grand dog Chewbacca Chriss. On Friday, August 21, 2020; visitation will be held at 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 3 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD .  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
