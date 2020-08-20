SANDRA CHRISS

Sandra Marie Walker Chriss was called to her eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Sandra was affectionately remembered by her son, Bryant Mynio (Azalea); daughter, Kiana Myrique; granddaughters, Monet and Aidan; sisters, Hattie, Marian, and Sannatha; brothers, Ernest (Rosalind), Michael (Geraldine) and Thomas (Jessie); sisters-in-law, Alpha and Albertha. She was also loved by her grand dog Chewbacca Chriss. On Friday, August 21, 2020; visitation will be held at 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 3 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD .