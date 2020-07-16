Age 76, passed away in her sleep from complications of Alzheimer's at her home in Washington on July 14, 2020. Sandy was born on September 24, 1943, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Vallance McLaughlin and Faith Flickinger Long. Following her graduation from Grinnell College in 1965, where she majored in French, she joined the Peace Corps and served in Sierra Leone, teaching French to secondary school children. She then studied briefly at the Sorbonne in Paris before attending the University of Wisconsin, where she received a Master's degree in French in 1969. While teaching at The Scarborough School, in Briarcliff Manor, New York, she met her future husband, Peter Brendon Clark, on a blind date at the Russian Tea Room in New York City. She moved to Washington in 1971 and they were married the following year. Thereafter, Sandy became the Educational Director for the American Association of School Executives in Arlington, Virginia, and later was the Director of Education for the National Association of Counties in Washington until her retirement in 2008. Sandy enjoyed her many friendships, reading, cooking and travel, returning to her beloved France almost every year until she developed Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, her brother Michael Long (Kathy) of Durango, Colorado, her nephews Andrew of Houston, Texas and Matthew of Denver, Colorado, and her niece, Becky of Shenzen, China. No memorial events are currently scheduled.