SANDRA KATHLEEN DOHERTY
Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. A resident of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived and beloved by husband, Steven B. Allen and mother, Kristin M. Doherty. She was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College with a degree in Accounting and held positions at Radio and Television News Directors Association and Mercury Publishing. A Reception and Visitation at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, on Tuesday April 23, at 10 a.m. Service at 12 Noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.