SANDRA DOHERTY

SANDRA KATHLEEN DOHERTY  

Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. A resident of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived and beloved by husband, Steven B. Allen and mother, Kristin M. Doherty. She was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College with a degree in Accounting and held positions at Radio and Television News Directors Association and Mercury Publishing. A Reception and Visitation at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, on Tuesday April 23, at 10 a.m. Service at 12 Noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
