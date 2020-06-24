Sandra Gast
Sandra H. Gast  
Sandra H. Gast, 92, of Ashburn, VA, passed peacefully, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, VA.Born in Brooklyn, NY and formerly of Rahway and Perth Amboy, NJ, she had resided in northern Virginia for the last 24 years.She was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth, Herndon, VA.She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome A. Gast, (1977), and her son, Robert Gast, (2018).She leaves behind her two daughters, Ilene Gast and her husband, Raymond Colangelo of Vienna, VA and Diahn Goldberg and her husband Mark, of Potomac Falls, VA; her grandson, Jared Goldberg; and her brother, Fred Gillespie and his wife Elaine of Rockville, MD. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ. Arrangements are by Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. Contributions may be made in her memory to: www.hadassah.org/regions/greater-washington. To send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Perth Amboy - Perth Amboy
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
